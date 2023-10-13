National Championships 2023: Beat Charlie Challenge

Outpick Charlie for free prizes!

Ever wanted the opportunity to take Editor-in-Chief Charlie Eisenhood down a peg? To prove you can outsmart the big boss of Ultiworld? Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge and test your club Nationals predictive abilities. Take on Charlie Eisenhood himself, and if you win, you’ll have a great shot at taking home some free swag.

Best the big guy and you’ll be entered to win a free month at our All-Access level.

You can click here or fill out the form below to enter.

Rules

Pick the following for each of the mixed, women’s, and men’s divisions Quarterfinalists (1 pt. per correct answer) Semifinalists (1 pt.) Finalists (1 pt.) Champion (3 pts.)

If your score is higher than Charlie Eisenhood’s, you’ll be entered into a random drawing.

We will draw three winners for the prizes listed above.

Entries must be received by Wednesday, October 18 at midnight CT.

Must provide valid email address in order to be prize-eligible.

Limit one entry per person.

Charlie’s Picks

Will be updated after the event locks!