Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Mega-Recap

CUUC brought the heat!
October 18, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
Upsets, Chokes, Bad Picks, and More! This episode is JAM PACKED with all your Canadian-College news post CUUCs. Certain teams absolutely stun Theo and Danie (and our Huckin Eh audience too) by having epic tournaments and others fall flat. Is it weather? Were they under-hyped? Stay-tuned to find out. Oh yeah, SPICY SPICY SPICY news at the very end.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo and Danie get their meme on as they discuss potential rule changes to ultimate.
