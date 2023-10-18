Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Mega-Recap

CUUC brought the heat!

Upsets, Chokes, Bad Picks, and More! This episode is JAM PACKED with all your Canadian-College news post CUUCs. Certain teams absolutely stun Theo and Danie (and our Huckin Eh audience too) by having epic tournaments and others fall flat. Is it weather? Were they under-hyped? Stay-tuned to find out. Oh yeah, SPICY SPICY SPICY news at the very end.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo and Danie get their meme on as they discuss potential rule changes to ultimate.