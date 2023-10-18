Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Mega-Recap

CUUC brought the heat!

October 18, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Upsets, Chokes, Bad Picks, and More! This episode is JAM PACKED with all your Canadian-College news post CUUCs. Certain teams absolutely stun Theo and Danie (and our Huckin Eh audience too) by having epic tournaments and others fall flat. Is it weather? Were they under-hyped? Stay-tuned to find out. Oh yeah, SPICY SPICY SPICY news at the very end.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo and Danie get their meme on as they discuss potential rule changes to ultimate.

  Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

