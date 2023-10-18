No One is Safe from NOISE on Universe

Starting with their quarterfinal victory over BFG at last year's Nationals, NOISE have pulled off five recent - and borderline improbable - universe point wins

Madison NOISE has played nine games to universe point over the last two season. Of those nine games, they have won six.1 It’s a curious question why they keep winning these games, especially given their recent streak. Perhaps they just are that lucky. Or maybe it’s the fact their star handler (and current mixed POTY), Robyn Fennig, is present on all of those points.2 One thing is for sure – the trust the players on NOISE have in each other is one thing that carried them through.

“Trust is a such vital part of our team culture that it doesn’t surprise me that in the biggest of moments, we can do the things that seem impossible,” said Fennig. “We embody it by supporting our teammates bringing as much of their whole, messy, weird selves to this team as they feel comfortable sharing and carving out space for them to grow, receive support, and embrace other teammates for who they are. We don’t ask people to check their emotions and struggles when they show up. We embrace our flaws. We find ways to support our teammates and embrace the humor of it all, no matter how dark it might be. We cultivate joy.

“We win by executing options that exist along the margin of our systems after initial looks break down,” Fennig continued. “You only do that as many times as we have when you are so in sync with six other humans that it’s like breathing. We aren’t there because we practice more than any other team – everyone at this level works hard. We are so lost in the joy of the moment with each other. We exist in another dimension together sometimes, and it’s Tom’s ability to find those seven people who are in another world mentally and put them on the field.”

Without further ado, let’s break down NOISE’s five most recent universe point wins.