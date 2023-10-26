Let's talk Canadian action in SoCal!
October 26, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
Canadian Ultimate was on display this past weekend in sunny San Diego where Furious, Red Flag, 6ixers, and Traffic all took the fields to try to win it all. Theo and Danie break down all the action including some fun colour on the games. But first, Theo and Danie discuss the pools for beach worlds.
Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals Recap + Beach Preview
