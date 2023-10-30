Mailbag: Observers, Replay Review, The Strip Call, Bansfield Shove

How should things change, if at all, about the rules after a crazy Nationals?

October 30, 2023 by in Opinion with 0 comments
Chicago Machine’s Johnny Bansfield receives a red card and subsequent ejection during semifinals against Johnny Bravo at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Jeff Bell – UltiPhotos.com

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

We’ve got a special “calls and observers” edition of the Mailbag after Nationals! More Nationals chatter next week: send in your questions.

Q: In light of what we have seen recently, should use of instant replay on calls of streamed or filmed games become more prevalent. Especially in high stakes and heavily documented events like nationals; I think there were 4 different filmed angles of the AJ Merriman strip that all could have been used to make a ruling on the call. Do you think USAU will update the way the rule about asking to use film is structured so it is easier to be applied?

– Zack R.

Q: Does the observer system need a complete overhaul in the offseason?

– Jeremy Z.

Q: I hate this observer conversation because you never get an extended conversation about the years when there are strings of good calls. It’s very much this recent thing happened and we should change things because of it. I would say the trend is still overall very positive having incorporated observers. There are bumps along the way, and the program has gotten better.

– Marvin

Q: Hot take, apparently: the observer system is doing well and figuring out how to better incorporate film evidence is a minor tweak.

– Sam T.

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

Comments on "Mailbag: Observers, Replay Review, The Strip Call, Bansfield Shove"

