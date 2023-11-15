Deep Look: College Fall Update and Club Awards

Holiday talk, college fall, and club awards!
November 15, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
With Thanksgiving almost here, that means it is time for Charlie and Keith to catch up on the fall college news and upcoming Classic City Classic. Then they take a look at the Club Awards and share their snubs and historical observations.
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith talk about USA Ultimate’s extended eligibility. Is it hurt college ultimate? Can these sixth years keep getting away with it?
