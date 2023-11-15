Deep Look: College Fall Update and Club Awards

Holiday talk, college fall, and club awards!

November 15, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

With Thanksgiving almost here, that means it is time for Charlie and Keith to catch up on the fall college news and upcoming Classic City Classic. Then they take a look at the Club Awards and share their snubs and historical observations.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith talk about USA Ultimate’s extended eligibility. Is it hurt college ultimate? Can these sixth years keep getting away with it?

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

