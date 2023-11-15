Deep Look: College Fall Update and Club Awards

Holiday talk, college fall, and club awards!

With Thanksgiving almost here, that means it is time for Charlie and Keith to catch up on the fall college news and upcoming Classic City Classic. Then they take a look at the Club Awards and share their snubs and historical observations.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie and Keith talk about USA Ultimate’s extended eligibility. Is it hurt college ultimate? Can these sixth years keep getting away with it?