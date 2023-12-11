Ultiworld Club Awards 2023: Snubs & Superlatives

Our reporters celebrate some of their favorite performers from the season that didn't quite earn their way into our official awards.

All of Ultiworld’s 2023 Club Awards may be published, but the staff at Ultiworld isn’t done celebrating the stars of the club season just yet. The Awards are compiled via the voting of our staff, meaning they represent the group’s opinion. But each individual contributor has their own thoughts, and sometimes they disagree vehemently with the group’s choices.

We’ve also learned over the years that, while the awards and All-Club honors offer a great chance to recognize some of the game’s elite, there is simply more talent than there are slots to highlight them. We’ve got a few more in line for much deserved compliments for their play this season. Our reporters shared their thoughts on the players who they felt were overlooked by their colleagues when filling out award ballots, discussing players they felt were snubbed for recognition of their 2023 accomplishments.

And don’t forget the superlatives! Our ever-changing list of categories highlight players of many different stripes.