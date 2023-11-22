From the Great White North to the beautiful Caribbean!
It’s time to fly to the Dominican Republic! If thought the ultimate season was over, you are wrong! The Pan-American Ultimate Championships are taking place next week and Theo along with guest host Kelsey Hayden get you all prepped for the tournament. Hear about each Canada team that’s going and all the action taking place down in the DR!
Huckin’ Eh: PAUC Mega-Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
-
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
Kelsey Hayden is an Ultiworld reporter, primarily covering the Club Women's Division. She is originally from Goulds, Newfoundland, and currently resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She plays on a women's club team, Salty and a women's masters club team, StellO.
TAGGED: Ultimate Canada (UC), WFDF Club, Canada, Huckin' Eh, PAUC 2023