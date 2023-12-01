Deep Look: Early PAUC Impressions and U20 West Tryout Takes

Holiday talk, college fall, and club awards!

December 1, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith goes over a bit of the news from the ultimate world before Edward Stephens joins the show to discuss the scene in the early stages of the Pan-American Ultimate Championships. Then Jake Thorne comes on to give his impressions from the U20 US National Team West tryouts.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, the hot take maestro himself, Edward Stephens, shares his thoughts on how the Club Awards broke down. Which voting bloc has him totally baffled and who is his biggest All-Club snub?

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

Comments on "Deep Look: Early PAUC Impressions and U20 West Tryout Takes"

