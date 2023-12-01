Deep Look: Early PAUC Impressions and U20 West Tryout Takes

Holiday talk, college fall, and club awards!

Keith goes over a bit of the news from the ultimate world before Edward Stephens joins the show to discuss the scene in the early stages of the Pan-American Ultimate Championships. Then Jake Thorne comes on to give his impressions from the U20 US National Team West tryouts.

In this week’s Out the Back, the hot take maestro himself, Edward Stephens, shares his thoughts on how the Club Awards broke down. Which voting bloc has him totally baffled and who is his biggest All-Club snub?