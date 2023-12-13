12 Days of College Ultimate 2024: Dynamic Duos

On the second day of Christmas, Ultiworld gave to me...highlights of elite duos.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

It’s time to unwrap some presents as we introduce the 12 Days of College Ultimate. For the next 12 days, we will be releasing one gift per day, though don’t count on getting any holiday fowl: it’s all college ultimate. From highlight videos to player chatter to a season predictions, we’ve got a little something for everyone.

Ultimate is a collaborative sport, but sometimes certain players stick out more than others. On the second day of ultimate, let’s take a look at six teams with standout pairs to watch out for this season.

Henry Ing and Aiden Landis – Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur

These seasoned sixth years are back and ready to bulldoze. They are dangerous offensively as throwers and receivers with some high level club experience to boot.

https://streamable.com/fm1l4g

Esther Filipek and Sage McGinley-Smith – Stanford Superfly

Filipek and McGinley-Smith are a match made in heaven. Filipek has power and finesse with her lefty hucks and McGinley-Smith tracks them all down. They’re certainly not the only powerful pair on the team but they sure are fun to watch.

https://streamable.com/3z32i8

Danny Klein and Reece Overholt – Williams WUFO

Danny Klein was Williams’ most productive offensive player last year by far and he is returning alongside one of his favorite targets, Reece Overholt. Klein is WUFO’s seasoned quarterback, notching 28 assists at DIII nationals last year in the teams best ever finish and Overholt has proved himself to be Babbit-esque in stature and how he brings down everything that comes his way.

https://streamable.com/8tmxwc

Mika Kurahashi and Madison Ong – UBC Thunderbirds

Kurahashi was a breakout star last season and Madison Ong has been a standout veteran for the Thunderbirds over the past several seasons. The two bring athletic and balanced play with Ong’s cutting break throws and Kurahashi’s speed and downfield IQ.

https://streamable.com/rvlu1m

Jacques Nissen and Leo Gordon – Brown Brownian Motion

These two have been longtime college teammates and more recently won gold together in Nottingham at the U24 World Championships. The pair tore it up for the Brown O line in 2023, nearly upsetting the eventual champions, UNC. What will they do together this season now that they’re back in action?

https://streamable.com/xv7d0p

Kennedy McCarthy and Emily Pozzy – Vermont Ruckus

Last year these two were primarily on different lines, but both equally important in driving their team’s success. With so many returners and these two at the helm, Vermont could be a problem this season.

https://streamable.com/naebs9

Check out the full Duo Compilation here:

2024 College Dynamic Duos