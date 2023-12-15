Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review

What we got right and wrong in our 2023 Top 25 Club Player rankings.

December 15, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith is joined by Edward Stephens, and together they run down the big takeaways from PAUC. Then they dive in to the 2023 Top 25 Club Player rankings to look at how they would have been influenced by Nationals and beyond.

Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Keith is joined by European editor Sean Colfer to compare the top 25 European player lists vs. their USA divisional counterparts in a hypothetical matchup. They look at the potential points of emphasis, difference-makers, and predict what the scorelines would be.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Best of Europe vs. USA
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: More Fandom Survey Data
    Subscriber podcast
  • Ultiworld Club Awards 2023: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now