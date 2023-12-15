Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review

What we got right and wrong in our 2023 Top 25 Club Player rankings.

Keith is joined by Edward Stephens, and together they run down the big takeaways from PAUC. Then they dive in to the 2023 Top 25 Club Player rankings to look at how they would have been influenced by Nationals and beyond.

