US U20 National Team Rosters Announced for WJUC 2023

These players will represent the US in Under-20 competition at the 2024 World Junior Ultimate Championships.
December 15, 2023
On Friday, USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the Under-20 USA National Teams that will compete at the 2024 World Juniors Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England in late July of 2024. With the US adding a mixed division team for the first time, 72 players — three rosters of 24 players each — were selected from the 100 female-matching and 100 male-matching players that received tryout invites. For more on tryouts, check out our coverage of West coast tryout and top performing players.
Four players return after playing for the 2022 team, and all four are playing the women’s division team: Bella Russell, Grace Maroon, Rachel Chang, and Chloe Hakimi. They bring gold-medal experience from France.1
Head Coaches
Mixed Division: Martin Aguilera
Women’s Division: DeAnna Ball
Open Division: Reid Koss return
Here are the 72 players selected to the three US U20 National teams.
MIXED DIVISION
|Player
|Hometown
|Milo Brown
|Seattle, Wash.
|Gabby Everett
|Arlington, Va.
|Ashima Gandhi
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Vivian Hakimi
|Seattle, Wash.
|Elise Hetland
|Durham, N.C.
|Matilda Pro
|Wynnewood, Pa.
|Petra Radmanovic
|Seattle, Wash.
|Sanam Rozycki-Shah
|Berkeley, Calif.
|Audrey Selfridge
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Katie Stack
|Swarthmore, Pa.
|Luna Wagner
|Richmond, Calif.
|Ella Widmyer
|Seattle, Wash.
|Will Basden
|Durham, N.C.
|Milo Friedman
|Seattle, Wash.
|Sam Grossberg
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|Calan Kirkpatrick
|Concord, Mass.
|Chris LoFrese
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|Sarek Mallareddy
|San Francisco, Calif.
|Stefan McCall
|Berkeley, Calif.
|Luke Norby
|Allen, Texas
|Grayson Rettberg
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Jovan Strange
|Montpelier, VT
|Kyler Wieties
|Durham, N.C.
|Neal Zeng
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
|Player
|Hometown
|Pilar Abele
|Montpelier, Vt.
|Opal Burruss
|Deadwood, Ore.
|Rachel Chang
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|Anneliese Collin
|Portland, Ore.
|Ellen Cymrot
|Fredericksburg, Va.
|Caroleen DeWolf
|Durham, N.C.
|ZsaZsa Gelfand
|Clinton, Wash.
|Chloe Hakimi
|Seattle, Wash.
|Eva Hayes
|Murphy, Texas
|Bressen Hoehne
|Hyde Park, Utah
|Diana Huang
|Bryn Mawr, Pa.
|Joyce Hui
|Seattle, Wash.
|Emily Kretschmer
|Silver Spring, Md.
|Grace Maroon
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Kyliah Mcroy
|Seattle, Wash.
|Lucy Mertz
|Seattle, Wash.
|Ella Monaghan
|Burlington, Vt.
|Willa Morales
|South Portland, Maine
|Margot Nissen
|Washington, D.C.
|Scout Noble
|Seattle, Wash.
|Simone Pierotti
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Isabella Russell
|Apex, N.C.
|Madoka Uo
|Seattle, Wash.
|Violet Yap
|Alameda, Calif.
OPEN DIVISION
|Player
|Hometown
|Oscar Brown
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Eli Chang
|Lexington, Mass.
|Dominic Chiodi
|Seattle, Wash.
|Micah Davis
|St. Louis Park, Minn.
|Ryan Du Saire
|St. Louis Park, Minn.
|Roan Dunkerly
|Northampton, Mass.
|Kyle Ford
|Yardley, Pa.
|Taylor Hanson
|Belchertown, Mass.
|Elliott Hawkins
|Louisville, Ky.
|Cedar Hines
|Seattle, Wash.
|CJ Kaperik
|Eugene, Ore.
|Gavin Leahy
|Seattle, Wash.
|Marcus Lee
|Washington, D.C.
|Ethan Lieman
|New York, N.Y.
|Michael Maroon
|Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
|Brayden Morrison
|Durham, N.C.
|Tej Murthy
|Princeton Junction, N.J.
|Ellis Newhouse
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Sam Nichols
|Hyde Park, Utah
|Axel Olson
|Mercer Island, Wash.
|Thomas Shope
|St. Louis Park, Minn.
|Mason Stone
|Seattle, Wash.
|Micah Wagner
|Bethesda, Md.
|Jonah Yang
|Seattle, Wash.
Margot Nissen, who is also on the women’s division roster, won a silver with France at that same event. ↩