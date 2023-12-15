US U20 National Team Rosters Announced for WJUC 2023

These players will represent the US in Under-20 competition at the 2024 World Junior Ultimate Championships.

December 15, 2023 by in News with 0 comments
Members of the US delegation at the opening ceremonies of the 2023 WFDF U20 World Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

On Friday, USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the Under-20 USA National Teams that will compete at the 2024 World Juniors Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England in late July of 2024. With the US adding a mixed division team for the first time, 72 players — three rosters of 24 players each — were selected from the 100 female-matching and 100 male-matching players that received tryout invites. For more on tryouts, check out our coverage of West coast tryout and top performing players.

Four players return after playing for the 2022 team, and all four are playing the women’s division team: Bella Russell, Grace Maroon, Rachel Chang, and Chloe Hakimi. They bring gold-medal experience from France.1

Head Coaches

Mixed Division: Martin Aguilera
Women’s Division: DeAnna Ball
Open Division: Reid Koss return

Here are the 72 players selected to the three US U20 National teams.

MIXED DIVISION

PlayerHometown
Milo BrownSeattle, Wash.
Gabby EverettArlington, Va.
Ashima GandhiAtlanta, Ga.
Vivian HakimiSeattle, Wash.
Elise HetlandDurham, N.C.
Matilda ProWynnewood, Pa.
Petra RadmanovicSeattle, Wash.
Sanam Rozycki-ShahBerkeley, Calif.
Audrey SelfridgeSalt Lake City, Utah
Katie StackSwarthmore, Pa.
Luna WagnerRichmond, Calif.
Ella WidmyerSeattle, Wash.
Will BasdenDurham, N.C.
Milo FriedmanSeattle, Wash.
Sam GrossbergBlue Bell, Pa.
Calan KirkpatrickConcord, Mass.
Chris LoFreseChapel Hill, N.C.
Sarek MallareddySan Francisco, Calif.
Stefan McCallBerkeley, Calif.
Luke NorbyAllen, Texas
Grayson RettbergSalt Lake City, Utah
Jovan StrangeMontpelier, VT
Kyler WietiesDurham, N.C.
Neal ZengChapel Hill, N.C.

WOMEN’S DIVISION

PlayerHometown
Pilar AbeleMontpelier, Vt.
Opal BurrussDeadwood, Ore.
Rachel ChangPalo Alto, Calif.
Anneliese CollinPortland, Ore.
Ellen CymrotFredericksburg, Va.
Caroleen DeWolfDurham, N.C.
ZsaZsa GelfandClinton, Wash.
Chloe HakimiSeattle, Wash.
Eva HayesMurphy, Texas
Bressen HoehneHyde Park, Utah
Diana HuangBryn Mawr, Pa.
Joyce HuiSeattle, Wash.
Emily KretschmerSilver Spring, Md.
Grace MaroonPhiladelphia, Pa.
Kyliah McroySeattle, Wash.
Lucy MertzSeattle, Wash.
Ella MonaghanBurlington, Vt.
Willa MoralesSouth Portland, Maine
Margot NissenWashington, D.C.
Scout NobleSeattle, Wash.
Simone PierottiMinneapolis, Minn.
Isabella RussellApex, N.C.
Madoka UoSeattle, Wash.
Violet YapAlameda, Calif.

OPEN DIVISION

PlayerHometown
Oscar BrownSalt Lake City, Utah
Eli ChangLexington, Mass.
Dominic ChiodiSeattle, Wash.
Micah DavisSt. Louis Park, Minn.
Ryan Du SaireSt. Louis Park, Minn.
Roan DunkerlyNorthampton, Mass.
Kyle FordYardley, Pa.
Taylor HansonBelchertown, Mass.
Elliott HawkinsLouisville, Ky.
Cedar HinesSeattle, Wash.
CJ KaperikEugene, Ore.
Gavin LeahySeattle, Wash.
Marcus LeeWashington, D.C.
Ethan LiemanNew York, N.Y.
Michael MaroonPlymouth Meeting, Pa.
Brayden MorrisonDurham, N.C.
Tej MurthyPrinceton Junction, N.J.
Ellis NewhouseMinneapolis, Minn.
Sam NicholsHyde Park, Utah
Axel OlsonMercer Island, Wash.
Thomas ShopeSt. Louis Park, Minn.
Mason StoneSeattle, Wash.
Micah WagnerBethesda, Md.
Jonah YangSeattle, Wash.

  1. Margot Nissen, who is also on the women’s division roster, won a silver with France at that same event. 

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "US U20 National Team Rosters Announced for WJUC 2023"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Best of Europe vs. USA
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: PAUC Winners and Top 25 Player Review
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: More Fandom Survey Data
    Subscriber podcast
  • Ultiworld Club Awards 2023: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now