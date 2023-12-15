US U20 National Team Rosters Announced for WJUC 2023

These players will represent the US in Under-20 competition at the 2024 World Junior Ultimate Championships.

On Friday, USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the Under-20 USA National Teams that will compete at the 2024 World Juniors Ultimate Championships in Birmingham, England in late July of 2024. With the US adding a mixed division team for the first time, 72 players — three rosters of 24 players each — were selected from the 100 female-matching and 100 male-matching players that received tryout invites. For more on tryouts, check out our coverage of West coast tryout and top performing players.

Four players return after playing for the 2022 team, and all four are playing the women’s division team: Bella Russell, Grace Maroon, Rachel Chang, and Chloe Hakimi. They bring gold-medal experience from France.1

Head Coaches

Mixed Division: Martin Aguilera

Women’s Division: DeAnna Ball

Open Division: Reid Koss return

Here are the 72 players selected to the three US U20 National teams.

MIXED DIVISION

Player Hometown Milo Brown Seattle, Wash. Gabby Everett Arlington, Va. Ashima Gandhi Atlanta, Ga. Vivian Hakimi Seattle, Wash. Elise Hetland Durham, N.C. Matilda Pro Wynnewood, Pa. Petra Radmanovic Seattle, Wash. Sanam Rozycki-Shah Berkeley, Calif. Audrey Selfridge Salt Lake City, Utah Katie Stack Swarthmore, Pa. Luna Wagner Richmond, Calif. Ella Widmyer Seattle, Wash. Will Basden Durham, N.C. Milo Friedman Seattle, Wash. Sam Grossberg Blue Bell, Pa. Calan Kirkpatrick Concord, Mass. Chris LoFrese Chapel Hill, N.C. Sarek Mallareddy San Francisco, Calif. Stefan McCall Berkeley, Calif. Luke Norby Allen, Texas Grayson Rettberg Salt Lake City, Utah Jovan Strange Montpelier, VT Kyler Wieties Durham, N.C. Neal Zeng Chapel Hill, N.C.

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Player Hometown Pilar Abele Montpelier, Vt. Opal Burruss Deadwood, Ore. Rachel Chang Palo Alto, Calif. Anneliese Collin Portland, Ore. Ellen Cymrot Fredericksburg, Va. Caroleen DeWolf Durham, N.C. ZsaZsa Gelfand Clinton, Wash. Chloe Hakimi Seattle, Wash. Eva Hayes Murphy, Texas Bressen Hoehne Hyde Park, Utah Diana Huang Bryn Mawr, Pa. Joyce Hui Seattle, Wash. Emily Kretschmer Silver Spring, Md. Grace Maroon Philadelphia, Pa. Kyliah Mcroy Seattle, Wash. Lucy Mertz Seattle, Wash. Ella Monaghan Burlington, Vt. Willa Morales South Portland, Maine Margot Nissen Washington, D.C. Scout Noble Seattle, Wash. Simone Pierotti Minneapolis, Minn. Isabella Russell Apex, N.C. Madoka Uo Seattle, Wash. Violet Yap Alameda, Calif.

OPEN DIVISION