Deep Look: Biggest Stories of 2023

Looking back at 2023!

December 21, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith is joined by Deep Look producer and Raleigh Phoenix player, Lindsay Soo for this week’s show. They go over the biggest news stories from club, college, and international play, pick the biggest story and winners for the year. They also touch on recent news and get to the question of the week about mic’d up players!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Soo is back with Keith to talk about the process for U20 selections and how it impacts the wider youth ultimate community.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a contributor for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Her experience ranges from D-III and D-I college to Club, Semi-Professional and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

