Looking back at 2023!
December 21, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Lindsay Soo in Podcast with 0 comments
Keith is joined by Deep Look producer and Raleigh Phoenix player, Lindsay Soo for this week’s show. They go over the biggest news stories from club, college, and international play, pick the biggest story and winners for the year. They also touch on recent news and get to the question of the week about mic’d up players!
Deep Look: Biggest Stories of 2023
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Out the Back, Soo is back with Keith to talk about the process for U20 selections and how it impacts the wider youth ultimate community.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: Biggest Stories of 2023 is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!