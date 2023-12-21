Deep Look: Biggest Stories of 2023

Looking back at 2023!

Keith is joined by Deep Look producer and Raleigh Phoenix player, Lindsay Soo for this week’s show. They go over the biggest news stories from club, college, and international play, pick the biggest story and winners for the year. They also touch on recent news and get to the question of the week about mic’d up players!

In this week’s Out the Back, Soo is back with Keith to talk about the process for U20 selections and how it impacts the wider youth ultimate community.