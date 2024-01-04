The 10 Most-Read Ultiworld Articles Of 2023

Our most viewed articles of the year.
January 4, 2024 by Keith Raynor in Links with 0 comments
Today begins one of our favorite Ultiworld traditions: the annual Year In Review series. We will look back over the biggest stories, most popular articles, the “best of” the year, and more. We kick things off with a look at the 10 most popular articles — based on pageviews — from 2023.
10. Top 25 Female-Matching Players in Europe
If you only read the beginning, you might think “in Europe” was a typo for “in Germany”, but the list goes on to recognize the most exciting and talented female-matching players in the European game.
9. Club Regionals Mega Preview (Mixed Division)
With two 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 regions (the Northwest and Southeast) leading the way in the famously unpredictable mixed division, it’s easy to see why there was a lot of hype around what turned out to be a great set of regional championships.
8. Club Regionals Mega Preview (Men’s Division)
Club Regionals weekend(s) are some of the most thrilling of the year, and they delivered with upsets and drama this year. Our coverage staff set the stage.
7. The Top 25 Club Men’s Players in 2023
You’ve got to love a good list. Staff and players voted for the best players in the club division; the men’s division list got the most attention.
6. Top 25 Male-Matching Players in Europe
After multiple years of ranking the best players in USA Ultimate college and club play, our European staff got in on the fun. Their male-matching list joins their female-matching list here.
5. 2023 D-I Men’s All-American First Team
Our annual All-American teams recognize the top seven performers in each college division, and the men’s division list drew a lot of attention with its starpower.
4. College Nationals Bids Change Hands in Surprise Shifts Due to Dropped Game Results
In early April, USA Ultimate’s final college rankings revealed that two teams were moving into bid contention after multiple games were removed from consideration for various reasons. The shocking turn shifted the bid picture and created a fervor around issues of fairness. This event led to a likely future change in the bid allocation process, per the most recent Competition Working Group update.
3. Understanding Strong & Weak Space in Horizontal Stack
While this article was originally published in 2019, Joe Marmerstein’s horizontal stack piece continues to be an engaging and insightful examination of how to think about spacing in a very popular offensive set.
2. Ultiworld All-Region 2023: D-I First Team (Men’s Division)
Our third annual All-Region selections — our staff’s picks for top players and, for the first time top rookies; not the official USA Ultimate player-voted awards — from Division I men’s play recognized a wide variety of players.
1. The Ultimate Frisbee Glossary
This evergreen resource was #8 in 2022 and climbed up the rankings. From three different definitions for Bid to explaining the Force, it covers a lot of the lingo that describes our game.