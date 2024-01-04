The 10 Most-Read Ultiworld Articles Of 2023

Our most viewed articles of the year.

Today begins one of our favorite Ultiworld traditions: the annual Year In Review series. We will look back over the biggest stories, most popular articles, the “best of” the year, and more. We kick things off with a look at the 10 most popular articles — based on pageviews — from 2023.

If you only read the beginning, you might think “in Europe” was a typo for “in Germany”, but the list goes on to recognize the most exciting and talented female-matching players in the European game.

With two 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 regions (the Northwest and Southeast) leading the way in the famously unpredictable mixed division, it’s easy to see why there was a lot of hype around what turned out to be a great set of regional championships.

Club Regionals weekend(s) are some of the most thrilling of the year, and they delivered with upsets and drama this year. Our coverage staff set the stage.

You’ve got to love a good list. Staff and players voted for the best players in the club division; the men’s division list got the most attention.

After multiple years of ranking the best players in USA Ultimate college and club play, our European staff got in on the fun. Their male-matching list joins their female-matching list here.

Our annual All-American teams recognize the top seven performers in each college division, and the men’s division list drew a lot of attention with its starpower.

In early April, USA Ultimate’s final college rankings revealed that two teams were moving into bid contention after multiple games were removed from consideration for various reasons. The shocking turn shifted the bid picture and created a fervor around issues of fairness. This event led to a likely future change in the bid allocation process, per the most recent Competition Working Group update.

While this article was originally published in 2019, Joe Marmerstein’s horizontal stack piece continues to be an engaging and insightful examination of how to think about spacing in a very popular offensive set.

Our third annual All-Region selections — our staff’s picks for top players and, for the first time top rookies; not the official USA Ultimate player-voted awards — from Division I men’s play recognized a wide variety of players.

This evergreen resource was #8 in 2022 and climbed up the rankings. From three different definitions for Bid to explaining the Force, it covers a lot of the lingo that describes our game.