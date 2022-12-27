The 10 Most-Read Ultiworld Articles Of 2022

The stories readers clicked on the most.

Today begins one of our favorite Ultiworld traditions: the annual Year In Review series. We will look back over the biggest stories, most popular articles, the “best of” the year, and more. We kick things off with a look at the 10 most popular articles — based on pageviews — from 2022.

Edward Stephens watched every ultimate game at the World Games and then picked his top 25 players from the tournament.

9. 32 Players Get Invite to Second World Games Tryout

Making the shortlist for the World Games team is already quite the accomplishment; these 32 players got the chance to play for one of the 14 spots on the team.

As a part of Ultiworld’s Fundamentals series, we put together a glossary of ultimate terms — people seem to be finding it useful!

You’ve got to love a good list. Staff and players voted for the best players in the club division; the men’s division list got the most attention.

The World Games offered up some of the best ultimate we’ve ever seen. Getting a look at all eight countries’ rosters was a big part of the lead up to the event.

Everyone wanted to know which players were given an invite to try out for the USA Under-24 National Team.

A multi-year process of trying to get ultimate into the 2028 Olympics fell apart swiftly this summer when the Los Angeles 2028 Games announced their shortlist for new sports to be added to the program — and it didn’t include ultimate.

Rules articles always get a lot of attention, especially when they involve controversial calls. In this case, USAU released a statement that called an observer’s call incorrect regarding a dangerous play. The ultimate world is still determining what exactly constitutes a dangerous play.

This late entrant zoomed up the charts after Ultimate Canada took away a national championship from the University of Toronto women’s team after they competed with an ineligible player.

It’s appropriate that this article that released the pools for the 2022 World Ultimate Club Championships was #1 on the year. No event engaged the ultimate world as much as this return to international ultimate for the broad ultimate world. Our most-visited pages were dominated by WUCC: how to watch, livestreams, and more.