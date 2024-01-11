Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates

Machine Star and USAU representative, Pawel Janas stops by the show!

January 11, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith look at the updates from the USA Ultimate Competition Working Group meetings, and are joined by Pawel Janas to talk about 20-team Club Nationals, video review, and club preseason, among other things. Plus some news from the WUL and AUDL.

Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Stay tuned for this week’s subscriber-only Out the Back segment, coming soon!

Bonus Content for Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: TechDisc Founders & Throwing Metrics
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Get to know Kelsey Hayden
    Subscriber podcast
  • Ballard vs. Cleveland (Boy’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now