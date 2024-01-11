Machine Star and USAU representative, Pawel Janas stops by the show!
January 11, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith look at the updates from the USA Ultimate Competition Working Group meetings, and are joined by Pawel Janas to talk about 20-team Club Nationals, video review, and club preseason, among other things. Plus some news from the WUL and AUDL.
Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
