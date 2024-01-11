Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates

Machine Star and USAU representative, Pawel Janas stops by the show!

Charlie and Keith look at the updates from the USA Ultimate Competition Working Group meetings, and are joined by Pawel Janas to talk about 20-team Club Nationals, video review, and club preseason, among other things. Plus some news from the WUL and AUDL.

