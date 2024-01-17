Deep Look: AUDL Rebrands to UFA; New USAU Rules

What the heck is the UFA and is frisbee back??

Charlie and Keith discuss the AUDL’s surprise rebrand to the Ultimate Frisbee Association and the return of the word “frisbee.” Then they take a look at the rule changes in the latest update of USAU’s rules. Plus a question of the day on what’s the next big move at USAU!

Check out the updated USAU rules here.

Deep Look: AUDL Rebrands to UFA; New USAU Rules

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Out the Back, Charlie & Keith reveal the FULL D-I Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings and discuss their initial tier rankings, sleeper teams, and disagreements.