Deep Look: AUDL Rebrands to UFA; New USAU Rules

What the heck is the UFA and is frisbee back??

January 17, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss the AUDL’s surprise rebrand to the Ultimate Frisbee Association and the return of the word “frisbee.” Then they take a look at the rule changes in the latest update of USAU’s rules. Plus a question of the day on what’s the next big move at USAU!

Check out the updated USAU rules here.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Out the Back, Charlie & Keith reveal the FULL D-I Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings and discuss their initial tier rankings, sleeper teams, and disagreements.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

