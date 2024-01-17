What the heck is the UFA and is frisbee back??
January 17, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith discuss the AUDL’s surprise rebrand to the Ultimate Frisbee Association and the return of the word “frisbee.” Then they take a look at the rule changes in the latest update of USAU’s rules. Plus a question of the day on what’s the next big move at USAU!
Check out the updated USAU rules here.
Deep Look: AUDL Rebrands to UFA; New USAU Rules
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Out the Back, Charlie & Keith reveal the FULL D-I Top 25 Preseason Power Rankings and discuss their initial tier rankings, sleeper teams, and disagreements.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: AUDL Rebrands to UFA; New USAU Rules is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!