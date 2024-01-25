Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React

College season is here!

January 25, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

It is THAT TIME of year! Charlie & Keith tackle the biggest stories going into the college season — UNC chasing four-peats, the impact of eligibility extensions, and the potential surprises. Then they take a look at the Western Ultimate League’s 2024 rosters to spot the big changes.

Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, There were lots of great college preseason Qs to get to. Which 2023 quarterfinalist is most likely to miss Nationals? What teams could make it back to Natties after long absences? All that and more!

Bonus Content for Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: College Preview Mailbag
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Ultiworld’s 2023 Block Of The Year Bracket (Round 3)
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s Fave Memories of Uni Indoors
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now