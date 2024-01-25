Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React

College season is here!

It is THAT TIME of year! Charlie & Keith tackle the biggest stories going into the college season — UNC chasing four-peats, the impact of eligibility extensions, and the potential surprises. Then they take a look at the Western Ultimate League’s 2024 rosters to spot the big changes.

Deep Look: 2024 College Preview, WUL Roster React

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, There were lots of great college preseason Qs to get to. Which 2023 quarterfinalist is most likely to miss Nationals? What teams could make it back to Natties after long absences? All that and more!