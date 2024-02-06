Deep Look: Florida Warmup Recap ft. Edward Stephens, UFA Super Series, QCTU & D3 Grand Prix

Florida Warm up and more!
February 6, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Deep Look goes live on YouTube for the first time! Tune in to hear from Senior Writer Edward Stephens about the action at Florida Warm Up. Later Keith and Charlie check in on the UFA’s new Super Series as well as previewing the upcoming QCTU and D3 Grand Prix!
Deep Look LIVE: Florida Warmup Recap ft. Edward Stephens, UFA Super Series, QCTU & D3 Grand Prix
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
