Deep Look: Florida Warmup Recap ft. Edward Stephens, UFA Super Series, QCTU & D3 Grand Prix

February 6, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Deep Look goes live on YouTube for the first time! Tune in to hear from Senior Writer Edward Stephens about the action at Florida Warm Up. Later Keith and Charlie check in on the UFA’s new Super Series as well as previewing the upcoming QCTU and D3 Grand Prix!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Charlie and Keith answer mailbag questions live in the Ultiworld Discord!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

