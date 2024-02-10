Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Men’s Div.)

Top seeds are set on a collision course to semifinals

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld's articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

Queen City Tune Up has a special place on the calendar as the transition between the early season and the meat of the regular season. At this point, most teams have already played at least a warm up tournament, but nobody has reached their final form. With a slew of teams from all different points in the rankings meeting, QCTU is a chance for teams to measure themselves against a variety of opponents and build towards increasingly challenging games in a competitive bracket.

Competition Schedule and Results

Clear Tiers