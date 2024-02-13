Great Performances: Jacques Nissen

Jacques Nissen put on a show at Florida Warm Up.

February 13, 2024 by in Video with 0 comments

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

College Ultimate has started with a bang! No teams went undefeated at Florida Warmup but Jacques Nissen is making an early case for himself as Player of the Year. He tallied an astounding 11 assists in Brown’s universe point win in the semifinals vs. Minnesota. Check it out:

Great Performances: Jacques Nissen 2024 Florida Warm Up  Semifinal

To watch games from the 2024 College season, check out our Video Library!

Can you think of an impressive individual performance? Email us at [email protected], message us on Twitter or Instagram @Ultiworld, or subscribe for access to the Ultiworld Discord!

