Great Performances: Jacques Nissen

Jacques Nissen put on a show at Florida Warm Up.

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

College Ultimate has started with a bang! No teams went undefeated at Florida Warmup but Jacques Nissen is making an early case for himself as Player of the Year. He tallied an astounding 11 assists in Brown’s universe point win in the semifinals vs. Minnesota. Check it out:

Great Performances: Jacques Nissen 2024 Florida Warm Up Semifinal

