Huckin’ Eh: Prez Day, OJ4UC

Prez day action and 4v4!

Sunny skies and thrilling results! In the news and notes, Theo keeps you updated on all things Ultimate Canada. Then in the main event, hear how teams did at the President’s Day Invite and then hear about the crazy ending to the game to go at the Ontario Junior 4v4 Ultimate Championship!

Huckin’ Eh: Prez Day, OJ4UC

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, In light of the controversial ending from this past weekend, Theo has suggestions for new 4v4 rules!