Huckin’ Eh: Prez Day, OJ4UC

Prez day action and 4v4!

February 22, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sunny skies and thrilling results! In the news and notes, Theo keeps you updated on all things Ultimate Canada. Then in the main event, hear how teams did at the President’s Day Invite and then hear about the crazy ending to the game to go at the Ontario Junior 4v4 Ultimate Championship!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, In light of the controversial ending from this past weekend, Theo has suggestions for new 4v4 rules!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

