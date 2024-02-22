Prez day action and 4v4!
February 22, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
Sunny skies and thrilling results! In the news and notes, Theo keeps you updated on all things Ultimate Canada. Then in the main event, hear how teams did at the President’s Day Invite and then hear about the crazy ending to the game to go at the Ontario Junior 4v4 Ultimate Championship!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, In light of the controversial ending from this past weekend, Theo has suggestions for new 4v4 rules!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Prez Day, OJ4UC is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!