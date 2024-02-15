More college Canadian action!
Back from the Tar Heel State! Ontario’s finest uni teams descended upon Brampton for the second stop of the indoor series. Find out who won and the big takeaways from the tourney. Then, Theo talks about Queen City Tune Up where McGill MUT made their season debut in style!
Huckin’ Eh: CEIUS – Brampton, Queen City Tune Up
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
