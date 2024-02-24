Easterns Qualifier 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Men’s Div.)

Wind and mayhem ruled Saturday at Easterns Qualifier.

Wind and mayhem ruled Saturday at Easterns Qualifier. And that’s fitting for a tournament with the expressed goal of sorting through the morass of Eastern US mid-tier college ultimate to see who can manage difficult conditions and a tough slate of games well enough to play with the division’s best. Three of the four top pool seeds finished the day undefeated and on track, but there was much jockeying for position further down the ladder. Read on for the day’s most important takeaways.

Saturday’s Best: Penn State