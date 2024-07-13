Pro-Elite Challenge East 2024: Day One Centering Pass

Some lines are drawn early as teams look to make early season statements at the first TCT tournament of the year

The eastern episode of the first Triple Crown Tour event of the season premiered the newest iterations of many top teams in the nation over three rounds of pool play. Clear tiers formed in each division as the perennial Nationals attendees asserted themselves, though it was tight at the top. New mixed team on the block #19 Austin Disco Club firmly positioned themselves as a team to watch, Canadian clubs #19 Quebec Iris and #9 Toronto 6ixers made strong opening statements, and tentatively-dubbed superteam #4 Boston DiG provided an exciting early season show in a bout that went down to the wire with #9 Atlanta Chain Lightning. All this and more from day one of PEC East.

Mixed Division: Bull in a Disco Club

Things were sufficiently mixed in pool play today where pools A-C were pretty much chalk and Pool D was definitely not. #19 Austin Disco Club came into the day as a question mark and immediately got a statement win over #12 Washington DC Rally, 14-12. Meanwhile in that same time slot, another upset unfolded as #7 Boston Slow dropped a game to #23 Charlotte Storm, 14-9. The higher seeds seemed to bounce back in the next round, with Slow beating Disco Club 11-9 and Rally beating Storm 12-11, completing the circle of success. With everyone at 1-1 the final round was a win-and-you’re-in situation for all four clubs. Disco Club were able to weather the Storm 14-11 and Rally were too quick for Slow 11-8; Disco Club and Rally both advance to the bracket tomorrow, where Rally will face #9 Philadelphia AMP in a potential preview of the Mid-Atlantic regional final.