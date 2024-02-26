Ultiworld’s 2023 Throw Of The Year Bracket (Round 3)

The top throws we captured in 2023.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2023.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the hucks, breaks, bombs, dimes, and everything else. With so many players making big plays in 2023, it was too tough for us to even cut to a final 16.

This year’s voting tournament introduces two new elements, both of which are exclusive to our subscribers.

First, in our Subscriber Selection, they will cull the initial nomination list down to the final sixteen (eight from MMP and eight from FMP) in this article. If you want to help decide who even makes the bracket and see all of the honorable mentions, plus get a bunch of other sweet benefits for 2024, check out our subscription plans.

We are also introducing the Subscriber Save. During this round, subscribers voted to select one play on each side of the bracket to save from elimination and send to the semifinals. The semifinals will consist of three plays each.

It is the revenge round! Can one of last round’s losers shock the world? With no clear favorites, every vote matters. The third round of starts now and closes on Wednesday, February 28 at noon Eastern.

Semifinalists

Matchup 1: Cardenas vs. Shilts vs. Sourbeer

Valeria Cardenas – Denver Molly Brown (USAU Club)

Valeria Cardenas

Abbi Shilts – UCSD Women’s (USAU College)

Abbi Shilts

Jess Sourbeer – Washington DC Scandal (USAU Club) [Subscriber Save]

Jess Sourbeer

This is setting up to be a fun clash. Cardenas and Shilts both are coming off nearly 6-to-4 wins in their round and were the big favorites in the Subscriber Selection round. But don’t count out Sourbeer, who had strong support from the Subscriber Save. Besides, someone has to rep for the backhand.

Matchup 2: Rapottnig vs. Whitley vs. Stang-Osborne

Niko Rapottnig – Austria Open (EUC)

Niko Rapottnig

Scotty Whitley – Georgia Jojah (USAU College)

Scotty Whitley

Jonah Stang-Osborne – UMass ZooDisc (USAU College) [Subscriber Save]

Jonah Stang Osborne

A late comeback squeaked Rapottnig past Arters in a very close matchup. It was a little more cut-and-dry for Whitley, although 55% to 45% is no blowout. And JSO returns as the most popular eliminated play.

