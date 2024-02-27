Deep Look: Stanford Invite, Smoky Mountain Preview, PUL Roster Moves

It's a big weekend for college ultimate!

February 27, 2024

Keith is once again joined by D1 College Editor Edward Stephens to talk about the major roster changes in the upcoming Premier Ultimate League season! Later they break down this week’s college action as well as preview the upcoming Stanford Invite and Smoky Mountain Invite. LIVE on Youtube February 27 at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: Stanford Invite, Smoky Mountain Preview, PUL Roster Moves

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

