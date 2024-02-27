Deep Look: Stanford Invite, Smoky Mountain Preview, PUL Roster Moves

It's a big weekend for college ultimate!
February 27, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Edward Stephens in Podcast with 0 comments
Keith is once again joined by D1 College Editor Edward Stephens to talk about the major roster changes in the upcoming Premier Ultimate League season! Later they break down this week’s college action as well as preview the upcoming Stanford Invite and Smoky Mountain Invite. LIVE on Youtube February 27 at 12PM Eastern!
