FCS D-III Tune Up 2024: Day Two Centering Pass

Franciscan's stocks have never been higher, get 'em while they're hot

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

Another great day of D-III men’s division ultimate at the FCS D-III Tune Up and if you missed a single minute you’ve come to the right page. Two teams undefeated, some disappointing finishes, heartbreaking universe points, and of course some unexpected surprises through two days of play. We’ve got a breakdown of which teams to buy, sell, and hold, a classic format for a classic tournament.

BUY BUY BUY

Ohio Valley Vengeance

Franciscan Fatal showed up and showed out. They had the last game on stream of the tournament and absolutely rinsed #18 Navy Poseidon 13-5, a win that they secured coming off a 13-6 win against #9 Berry Bucks. Fatal’s closest game all weekend was their first against #3 Richmond Spidermonkeys, which they won 12-11. Fatal found success on offense through great handler weaves to lull defenses before taking shots to their deep cutters. If their opponents didn’t bite in they were comfortable marching the disc down the field with as many short passes as needed. On the defensive side of the disc, Fatal stayed in zone for the most part and relied on their size and athleticism to generate turns. Folks, this is a tall and lanky group. Franciscan came into the weekend unranked, and left undefeated.

North Best