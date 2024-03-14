Road to HSNI: Livestreams from High School Qualifiers, How to Watch

YULA Invite livestreams are set for this weekend!
March 14, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in News, Video with 0 comments
The sixth annual High School National Invite is under three months away! And, starting this weekend with the YULA Invite in Arlington, Virginia, teams can auto-qualify by winning select HSNI qualifying events.
New for 2024, Ultiworld will be broadcasting select bracket games from the HSNI qualifying tournaments, beginning with the YULA Invite! We plan to provide coverage from the following events:
– YULA Invite (March 16-17, Arlington, VA)
– Seattle Invite Girls Division (March 30-31)
– River Campus Classic (April 6-7, Nashville, TN)
– Neuqua Knockout (May 4-5, Loves Park, IL)
– Amherst Invite (May 4-5, Granby, MA)
– Spaghetti Western (May 4-5, Stockton, CA)
Live and video-on-demand coverage will be available to all Ultiworld Standard and All-Access subscribers as well as those who purchase the new Road to HSNI Pack, which gets purchasers lifetime access to live and on-demand viewing of all HSNI qualifiers video coverage, along with the full slate of coverage from HSNI in June.
YULA Coverage
Ultiworld is set to broadcast one boys semifinal, the boys final, and the girls final from this weekend’s YULA Invite. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):
10:15 AM: Boys Semifinal
12:00 PM: Boys Final
1:45 PM: Girls Final
How to Watch
- Get an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription; Both subscriptions also get you access to exclusive articles, podcast bonuses, and more.
- Don’t want a subscription? Purchase a one-time Road to HSNI Event Pack for $24.99 to get all video from HSNI and the HSNI qualifiers this spring.