Road to HSNI: Livestreams from High School Qualifiers, How to Watch

YULA Invite livestreams are set for this weekend!

The sixth annual High School National Invite is under three months away! And, starting this weekend with the YULA Invite in Arlington, Virginia, teams can auto-qualify by winning select HSNI qualifying events.

New for 2024, Ultiworld will be broadcasting select bracket games from the HSNI qualifying tournaments, beginning with the YULA Invite! We plan to provide coverage from the following events:

– YULA Invite (March 16-17, Arlington, VA)

– Seattle Invite Girls Division (March 30-31)

– River Campus Classic (April 6-7, Nashville, TN)

– Neuqua Knockout (May 4-5, Loves Park, IL)

– Amherst Invite (May 4-5, Granby, MA)

– Spaghetti Western (May 4-5, Stockton, CA)

Live and video-on-demand coverage will be available to all Ultiworld Standard and All-Access subscribers as well as those who purchase the new Road to HSNI Pack, which gets purchasers lifetime access to live and on-demand viewing of all HSNI qualifiers video coverage, along with the full slate of coverage from HSNI in June.

YULA Coverage

Ultiworld is set to broadcast one boys semifinal, the boys final, and the girls final from this weekend’s YULA Invite. Games will be aired with natural sound only; no commentary will be included. Here is the broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

10:15 AM: Boys Semifinal

12:00 PM: Boys Final

1:45 PM: Girls Final

How to Watch