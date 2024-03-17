Centex 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Men’s Div.)

Rain couldn’t drown out the action.

Three Friday night showcase games and a fifteen hour day of play have all concluded down in the Austin/Round Rock1 general area in central Texas. After two weather delays and plenty of intrigue, top seed #15 Texas TUFF still look like the favorite to take the tournament title. However upsets elsewhere have brought a large pool of challengers into Sunday’s bracket, and if Saturday’s results prove anything at all, it’s that anything can happen.

Wet and Wild

Centex debuted a unique format this season featuring pre-pool crossover games at 8:00 AM on Saturday to sort teams into a traditional pool play. Those 8:00 AM games went on as planned despite bad weather in the forecast and they were the only ones played at Round Rock until 8:00 PM Saturday night. The last round games were also halted due to lightning, providing two weather delays almost exactly twelve hours apart! Luckily, the tournament was able to reschedule the delayed games at extra fields on the UT-Austin campus fieldsite that is hosting the tournament’s women’s division. Once there, the games got wild; of the ten games at the alternate field site, five were upsets by seed.