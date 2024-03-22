Huckin’ Eh: O4UC, CEIUS – Toronto with Ben Klar, Northwest Challenge with Danie Proby

Two guests for all the Canadian action!

Not one but two guests! Get ready for a guest-filled episode as Theo is joined first by long-time listener Ben Klar. Ben was the TD for both tourneys and helps break down O4UC and the recent CEIUS finale that took place in Toronto. Theo is then joined by the two faces of Danie as she joins both as a guest host and then a guest speaker to discuss NWC!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, inspired by his experience at university nationals in hockey and volleyball, Theo has some ideas for what bracket play and college play could look like moving forward.