Huckin’ Eh: O4UC, CEIUS – Toronto with Ben Klar, Northwest Challenge with Danie Proby

Two guests for all the Canadian action!

March 22, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Not one but two guests! Get ready for a guest-filled episode as Theo is joined first by long-time listener Ben Klar. Ben was the TD for both tourneys and helps break down O4UC and the recent CEIUS finale that took place in Toronto. Theo is then joined by the two faces of Danie as she joins both as a guest host and then a guest speaker to discuss NWC!

Huckin’ Eh: O4UC, CEIUS – Toronto with Ben Klar, Northwest Challenge with Danie Proby

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, inspired by his experience at university nationals in hockey and volleyball, Theo has some ideas for what bracket play and college play could look like moving forward.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: O4UC, CEIUS – Toronto with Ben Klar, Northwest Challenge with Danie Proby is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: O4UC, CEIUS – Toronto with Ben Klar, Northwest Challenge with Danie Proby"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: New Bracket Ideas
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: O4UC, CEIUS – Toronto with Ben Klar, Northwest Challenge with Danie Proby
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Centex 2024: Tournament Recap (Women’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • College Power Rankings, Presented By NUTC [Mar 20, 2024]
    article with bonus content
    • Subscribe Now