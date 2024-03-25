Deep Look LIVE: WUC Team Selections, WUL Opener, End of the College Regular Season

Who are the surprises and snubs for the US national teams?

March 25, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss the athletes selected to the US WUC teams, recap the WUL 2024 opener, and discuss the final weeks of the college regular season. Tune in LIVE on Youtube March 26th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: Northwest Challenge Recap, WUL Preview, Small Ball

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith and Charlie discuss Goaltimate Nationals! Starting directly after the show. 

Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: WUC Team Selections, WUL Opener, End of the College Regular Season is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: WUC Team Selections, WUL Opener, End of the College Regular Season"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: WUC Team Selections, WUL Opener, End of the College Regular Season
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Northwest Challenge: Saturday Stock Watch (Men’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: USWDGC Final Round Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Cal Poly SLO vs. Oregon (Men’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now