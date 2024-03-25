Deep Look LIVE: WUC Team Selections, WUL Opener, End of the College Regular Season

Who are the surprises and snubs for the US national teams?

Charlie and Keith discuss the athletes selected to the US WUC teams, recap the WUL 2024 opener, and discuss the final weeks of the college regular season. Tune in LIVE on Youtube March 26th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: Northwest Challenge Recap, WUL Preview, Small Ball

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith and Charlie discuss Goaltimate Nationals! Starting directly after the show.