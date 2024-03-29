Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Week 1 EDGE

The first data dump of the season to help identify the league's top producers.

With the second week of action already upon us, let’s quickly highlight the top individual performances from the WUL’s opening weekend, and we can distill the story down into two words: Brooke Stanislawski!

Stanislawski pulled off the rare double, netting both the highest offensive and defensive EDGE scores. With eight scores, 424 yards, and 1.5 turns, her EDGE-O and EDGE scores are likely to be two of the few this year above 4.0 and 5.0 respectively.

Kaela Helton seems poised to make another MVP run, leading the week in receiving yards, while Han Chen led in throwing yards with 456, and in total yards with 602.

Meanwhile, the Utah-Bay Area game was both a block-fest and the weekend’s highest scoring efficiency game. That’s the recipe for stacking the EDGE-B leaderboard with players from one game (particularly when there are only three games).

Below are the top lines for EDGE-O, EDGE-B (including ties), and EDGE, and below that are EDGE stats for all players from Week 1.