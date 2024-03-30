Easterns 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Men’s Div.)

Pool Play is complete, with a few upsets in tow, setting up Sunday’s bracket.

BERMUDA RUN, NC – Forty games of pool play are finished and the bracket is set for tomorrow’s showdown at the most competitive tournament of the season. With a few upsets sprinkled into the as-expected high level of play, it was an exciting day for all involved.

CUT Rules

In a thrilling last round matchup, Carleton CUT took down no.1 seed UMass 12-11 on double game point. Leo Xiao was the star of the day for CUT, using his blading pulls to pin opponents deep in their own end zone. ZooDisc was playing without Wyatt Kellman in this game, and their O-line’s defense looked suspect without his presence. UMass continued to play through their entire roster, not once stacking a D-line out of their typical rotation until the game’s final point.

In a windy game, a few execution errors and challenges converting red zone break chances cost the top seed. On the other side of the field, CUT looked better prepared to play in the gusty conditions as Daniel Chen and Declan Miller came down with a few floaty second-chance efforts. CUT led the game wire to wire and must be encouraged by their ability to bounce back and convert holds both times after being broken this game. Typically, the final point of a close game is nervy, but CUT calmly worked their way into the end zone to clinch the most significant upset of the day.

Tiebreakers Needed Atop Pool B