European Players of the Year 2023 (Mixed Div.)

Presenting the best and most impactful players in 2023 European mixed ultimate

Player of the Year

Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky (France)

The mixed division is a difficult one to parse this season with players in and out, playing other divisions or not playing some key tournaments. However, it would be difficult to argue that the standout winners of the season were France. Gold medals at EUC and WBUC were huge wins that put the French firmly at the top table of world ultimate, and Poitte-Sokolsky played a vital role for both. His speed as an O-line cutter was the ultimate bail-out for both teams, and his ability to play low-turnover but still aggressive and positive offense is both rare and crucial to the success of his teams. Plus, he’s a lefty, and that always looks smoother.

Player of The Year Runner-Up

Lison Bornot (France)

There are several other players in the running for this spot – Deep Space won EUCF and had some standout players, Nasser M’Bae Vogel was vital for both French teams too, and Gael Ancelin was so good for France at EUC he had a great argument. But Bornot was a central player for the French D-line at EUC and was one of the leaders for the team at WBUC. Her two-way ability was one of the biggest reasons the French D-line was so dangerous at EUC.

Offensive Player of the Year

Gael Ancelin (France)

Ancelin was the centre of the offense for France at EUC. He was the main handler, responsible for a huge amount of the creativity and progressive movement that made the O-line so difficult to deal with. He was also effective when he had to move downfield and is an extremely good defender, making a massive contribution when the O-line turned it over. One of the biggest things for France was how balanced their offense was – 15 players had double-digit stats at EUC. M’Bae Vogel was second with 19, but Ancelin led the way with 31. His effect was transformative.

Runner-Up

Alvaro Iturmendi (Deep Space)

Deep Space winning EUCF was the other outstanding achievement of the season in the mixed division. Plenty of players contributed massively to that run, but Iturmendi’s ability to win in the… err… deep space has been crucial to their offense since he joined the team. His 16 goals at EUCF are testament to his importance as a cutter for the Londoners.

Defensive Player of the Year

Pauline Berte (Monkey and France)

Berte was an important part of Monkey’s qualification for EUCF and of the French team that won gold in Limerick. Her height and speed make her a versatile defender who can match up against pretty much any opponent. She made some key blocks and plays for France in the EUC campaign and her ability on both sides of the disc was crucial for Monkey as they upset Sesqui to win their EUCS qualifier and take a spot in Wroclaw.

Runner-Up

Benjamin Fenrich (France)

France’s D-line was excellent across the board, with huge contributions from a number of other players. Fenrich, though, was the one generally tasked with marking the main offensive MMP threat on the teams France defeated on their run to gold and was a crucial cog in the offense after the turn. His speed means he was able to deal with threats effectively and keep the disc moving downfield when his team was in possession.

Breakout Player of the Year

Jakob Tamm (Tartu Turbulence and Estonia)

Tamm broke out at the European Indoor Championships before last season, propelling Estonia to a gold medal in mixed with an absolutely bonkers stat line.1 He played for Mooncatchers at Tom’s Tourney but returned to Estonia to play for Tartu Turbulence at EUCF, leading the division by a mile in overall scoring contributions2 and pushing Tartu to a surprise quarterfinal spot. Tamm is 23 and has been playing for nearly four years, so there could be more to come.

Runner-Up

Lyla Petitbon (Manchots)

Manchots had several candidates for this award, with impressive center handler prospect Enzo Forget also in the running, but given her age3 and the role she was able to carve out for Manchots and for France women, Petitbon edges it. She was a constant threat for Manchots at EUCF and was equally adept with the disc in hand or making cuts for others. A strong showing at EUC was the cherry on top of an excellent season.