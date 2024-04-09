Deep Look LIVE: Finalized College Bids, Small Ball

Getting geared up for the college postseason.

Charlie and Keith discuss the final bid allocations for the USAU College Series. Before the mailbag question of the week, they play a little small ball.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 9th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith draft the spiciest college regions!