Deep Look LIVE: WFDF President Robert “Nob” Rauch

Checking in with WFDF!

April 16, 2024

Keith goes solo to interview WFDF President Robert “Nob” Rauch to discuss Olympics, China, and more. Before the mailbag question of the week, Keith plays a little small ball.

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary.

