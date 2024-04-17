High School Power Rankings: Post-Indy and Radnor Invite Edition [4/17/24]

Welcome to the third edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2024 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 6th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email [email protected].

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Wissahickon (PA) came into this weekend’s Radnor Invite with revenge on the mind. They got another shot at Lower Merion (PA), after falling to the team in consolation after a painful loss to #4 Jackson-Reed at YULA, and stomped them 13-6 in the final. Wissahickon recenters themselves as the favorite to win the Pennsylvania State Championships.

West Jessamine (KY) dominated the competition at the Indy Invite, including a pair of wins over Middleton (WI), one of them a 15-2 beatdown in the final. Even more notable: West Jessamine beat defending HSNI champs Lone Peak (UT) by five goals in a crossover game on Saturday afternoon. It’s looking like a bit of a rebuild for the champs.

LASA (TX) is looking even better after West Jessamine, whom they beat last week, had a great weekend.

Welcome to the rankings, Middleton! With Madison West in a rebuild, Middleton is looking like the strongest Wisconsin team right now, and they hung tough in their first matchup with West Jess before running out of gas in the final.

Notes

Some mostly cleanup work in this week’s rankings, with a clearly rebuilding Lower Merion dropping out of the top 25 and a strong Decatur team that has played tight with #5 Paideia getting their proper due.

HSNI Invite List

Boys Division

Eastside Prep (WA)

Green Canyon (UT)

Jordan (NC)

Jackson-Reed (DC)

South Eugene (OR)

Lincoln (WA)

Nathan Hale (WA)

Lone Peak (UT)

LASA (TX)

Girls Division