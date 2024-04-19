Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Week 3 EDGE

A dominant start to the season.

This looks awfully familiar: teammates Kaela Helton, Dena Elimelech, and Kristin Pojunis are all among the top five in EDGE-O, Elimelech and Pojunis are among the top four in EDGE-B, Helton leads the week in EDGE, Super Bloom wins a close one. Oh right, that was the Week 2 report as well.

Given that there were only two games on the weekend, the odds of this happening were a little higher than normal, particularly since the Utah-Seattle match was the lowest scoring WUL game of the past three years. Still, if you’re exhausted by the pace of change in the world and would like some constancy in your life, Super Bloom is the team for you.