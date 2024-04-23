Deep Look LIVE: College Regionals Picks, UFA Preview

College regionals are here!

Keith and Charlie make their DI College Regionals picks! After the break they dive into a UFA Week 1 preview Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 23rd at 12PM Eastern!

