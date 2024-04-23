College regionals are here!
April 23, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Keith and Charlie make their DI College Regionals picks! After the break they dive into a UFA Week 1 preview Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 23rd at 12PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: College Regionals Picks, UFA Preview
