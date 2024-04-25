Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees, UFA Preview ft. Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Luc Comiré

Getting ready for the UFA season!

A new pro season is upon us! In the main event, Theo has separate interviews with Montreal’s Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Toronto’s Luc Comiré. Hear each team’s goals and how they have been getting ready for the upcoming season. In the news, hear from Jessica Chan and Evelyn Shapiro of the Ottawa women’s team and Logan Keillor of the men’s team as they share about competing at conferences with 7 and 8 players, respectively!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, get a behind the scenes look at life as a UFA player as Luc goes back into the vault to share his favourite memories from his time in the league!