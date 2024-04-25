Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees, UFA Preview ft. Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Luc Comiré

Getting ready for the UFA season!

April 25, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

A new pro season is upon us! In the main event, Theo has separate interviews with Montreal’s Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Toronto’s Luc Comiré. Hear each team’s goals and how they have been getting ready for the upcoming season. In the news, hear from Jessica Chan and Evelyn Shapiro of the Ottawa women’s team and Logan Keillor of the men’s team as they share about competing at conferences with 7 and 8 players, respectively!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, get a behind the scenes look at life as a UFA player as Luc goes back into the vault to share his favourite memories from his time in the league!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

