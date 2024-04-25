Getting ready for the UFA season!
April 25, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
A new pro season is upon us! In the main event, Theo has separate interviews with Montreal’s Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Toronto’s Luc Comiré. Hear each team’s goals and how they have been getting ready for the upcoming season. In the news, hear from Jessica Chan and Evelyn Shapiro of the Ottawa women’s team and Logan Keillor of the men’s team as they share about competing at conferences with 7 and 8 players, respectively!
Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees, UFA Preview ft. Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Luc Comiré
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, get a behind the scenes look at life as a UFA player as Luc goes back into the vault to share his favourite memories from his time in the league!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees, UFA Preview ft. Christophe Tremblay-Joncas and Luc Comiré is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!