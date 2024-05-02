Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees ft. Max Ayad, Logan Keillor, Desmond Staples, UCHSI Preview

Ottawa tops the Metro East!

May 2, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

History in the making! Theo sits down with three members of the Ottawa Gee-Gees men’s team as they became the first Canadian men’s team out of the Metro East since 2005 to make it to D-I College Nationals. The second main event includes a look at the upcoming Ultimate Canada Highschool Invitational in Toronto. Before all that, Theo talks about news and results from the past week including the Team Canada GM rosters, Canadian Beach Ultimate Championships and a look ahead at the second regionals weekend in the college division.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

