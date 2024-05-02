Huckin’ Eh: Ottawa Gee-Gees ft. Max Ayad, Logan Keillor, Desmond Staples, UCHSI Preview

Ottawa tops the Metro East!

History in the making! Theo sits down with three members of the Ottawa Gee-Gees men’s team as they became the first Canadian men’s team out of the Metro East since 2005 to make it to D-I College Nationals. The second main event includes a look at the upcoming Ultimate Canada Highschool Invitational in Toronto. Before all that, Theo talks about news and results from the past week including the Team Canada GM rosters, Canadian Beach Ultimate Championships and a look ahead at the second regionals weekend in the college division.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Commentator’s Corner is back as Theo shares about his experience calling the high school national tournament last year in Ajax.