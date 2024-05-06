Deep Look LIVE: Episode 500!

Deep look hits a new milestone!

Charlie and Keith hit a milestone 12 years in the making, 500 episodes of Deep Look! After the break, the guys discuss the final weekend of College Regionals as well as some semi-pro action! Tune in LIVE on Youtube May 7th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: Episode 500!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, starting directly after the show.