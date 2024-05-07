High School Power Rankings: Neuqua, Amherst, Spaghetti Edition [5/7/24]

All 32 HSNI bids are out!

Welcome to the fifth edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

This week’s rankings have been used to determine the final set of invitations to the 2024 High School National Invite; additional bids may still be sent out if teams decline their bids.

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email [email protected].

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

What a run from Lexington at Amherst Invite! After a shaky start to the season at YULA Invite, they roared to a tournament title at AI to claim an HSNI berth with a win over a strong Pennsbury team in the final. Lexington leaps back into the top 25 at #13. Overall, it was a good weekend for Massachusetts teams, as Arlington impressed to debut for the first time ever in the top 25, which included a win over Lexington in pool play.

Edina cleaned up at Neuqua Knockout as St. Louis Park finished in a strong second place, earning an HSNI berth with multiple recent wins over Open World Learning, another strong Minnesota team. Middleton grabbed third over OWL and put themselves on the bid bubble, but will need other teams to pass on bids to get into HSNI this season.

Green Canyon took down South Eugene to win Spaghetti Western. Both teams had already earned bids to HSNI thanks to strong play earlier in the season; expect both to compete for a title at HSNI. Berkeley showed that they belonged in the conversation of the best of the West and earned an HSNI invite with a third place finish.

West Jessamine was idle this week but did enough this season to grab an HSNI bid. They had dominant wins over Middleton and Lone Peak earlier in the year.

Lower Merion is the bubble team this year, as they fell short at AI, dropping games to Arlington and Pennsbury. They have an excellent overall resume dating back to YULA and could still get a bid if Lexington or Berkeley passes on their invitation.

Notes

South Eugene re-confirmed their #1 spot in the rankings with a suffocating performance at Spaghetti Western. Summit, another Oregon team, did well to finish second, earning an HSNI bid for their performance on the weekend. Still, they were not in the same stratosphere as South Eugene, who will be the clear favorite heading into HSNI.

Northampton comes away as the top team from Amherst Invite, locking up an HSNI bid with a 10-8 win over Newton North in the final. Newton North has also been extended an HSNI bid. Strath Haven, a bid earner, and Amherst, a bubble team, also had strong weekends.

Garfield has done enough in Seattle play to earn a bid to HSNI, where they’ve competed in the past.

Washburn was the clear top team at Neuqua Knockout, stomping Edina 13-3 in the final. They allowed a total of 7 goals against in six games this weekend!

HSNI Invite List

Boys Division

Eastside Prep (WA)

Green Canyon (UT)

Jordan (NC)

Jackson-Reed (DC)

South Eugene (OR)

Lincoln (WA)

Nathan Hale (WA)

Lone Peak (UT)

LASA (TX)

Wissahickon (PA)

Edina (MN)

West Jessamine (KY)

St. Louis Park (MN)

Pennsbury (PA)

Lexington (MA) [pending acceptance]

Berkeley (CA) [pending acceptance]

Girls Division