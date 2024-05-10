Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI Recap, USAU Regionals, UBC and Victoria Women’s Interviews, TUX Preview

UBC and UVic stop by the show!

THREE main events in one episode! Get all you need to know about the recent Ultimate Canada High School Invitational and what went down at USAU Regionals over the weekend. Theo is then joined by UBC’s Ella Bolan and Mika Kurahashi and Victoria’s Ericka Edgell and Brynn Freeland. To cap it all off, listen to a preview of the first club tourney of the season in Ontario; the Toronto Ultimate Exhibition (now in Barrie!),

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes back in the vault for Theo’s favourite memories of TUX.