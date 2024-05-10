Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI Recap, USAU Regionals, UBC and Victoria Women’s Interviews, TUX Preview

UBC and UVic stop by the show!

May 10, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

THREE main events in one episode! Get all you need to know about the recent Ultimate Canada High School Invitational and what went down at USAU Regionals over the weekend. Theo is then joined by UBC’s Ella Bolan and Mika Kurahashi and Victoria’s Ericka Edgell and Brynn Freeland. To cap it all off, listen to a preview of the first club tourney of the season in Ontario; the Toronto Ultimate Exhibition (now in Barrie!),

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes back in the vault for Theo’s favourite memories of TUX.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

