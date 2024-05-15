EuroZone: EUF Changes with Felix Nemec

Nemo talks algorithms and AI cameras!

May 15, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

This season we have a new EUCS structure, a new rankings system and the new broadcast deal covering all the games. It’s a lot of change! EUF Events Manager Felix ‘Nemo’ Nemec came on the pod to talk about the changes from EUF’s perspective, reflect on how they’re all going and talk about what might be coming next.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

