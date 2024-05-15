EuroZone: EUF Changes with Felix Nemec

Nemo talks algorithms and AI cameras!

This season we have a new EUCS structure, a new rankings system and the new broadcast deal covering all the games. It’s a lot of change! EUF Events Manager Felix ‘Nemo’ Nemec came on the pod to talk about the changes from EUF’s perspective, reflect on how they’re all going and talk about what might be coming next.

