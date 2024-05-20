Julianna Galian dominated this women's semifinal!
May 20, 2024 by Lindsay Soo in Video with 0 comments
Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.
Julianna Galian was a BEAST in the 2024 women’s D-III College Championships semifinal. She helped bring Portland Uproar to the finals with her 11 assists and 3 goals! Can they win the whole thing? Tune into the final Monday 5/20 to find out! Check out the performance here:
Great Performances: Julianna Galian 2024 D-III College Championships
Watch the full game here!
Can you think of an impressive individual performance? Email us at [email protected], message us on Twitter or Instagram @Ultiworld, or subscribe for access to the Ultiworld Discord!