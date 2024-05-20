Great Performances: Julianna Galian

Julianna Galian dominated this women's semifinal!

May 20, 2024 by in Video with 0 comments

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

Julianna Galian was a BEAST in the 2024 women’s D-III College Championships semifinal. She helped bring Portland Uproar to the finals with her 11 assists and 3 goals! Can they win the whole thing? Tune into the final Monday 5/20 to find out! Check out the performance here:

Great Performances: Julianna Galian 2024 D-III College Championships

Watch the full game here

Can you think of an impressive individual performance? Email us at [email protected], message us on Twitter or Instagram @Ultiworld, or subscribe for access to the Ultiworld Discord!

  1. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a video editor and producer for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Their experience includes from D-III and D-I College, Club, Semi-Professional, and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Great Performances: Julianna Galian"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Ultiworld All-Region 2024: D-I First Team & Rookie of the Year (Men’s Division)
    Subscriber article
  • Ultiworld All-Region 2024: D-I First Team & Rookie of the Year (Women’s Division)
    Subscriber article
  • 2024 D-III College Championships: An Ode to the Fallen (Men’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Showcase: Portland vs. Carleton (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now