Great Performances: Julianna Galian

Julianna Galian dominated this women's semifinal!

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

Julianna Galian was a BEAST in the 2024 women’s D-III College Championships semifinal. She helped bring Portland Uproar to the finals with her 11 assists and 3 goals! Can they win the whole thing? Tune into the final Monday 5/20 to find out! Check out the performance here:

Great Performances: Julianna Galian 2024 D-III College Championships

Watch the full game here!

