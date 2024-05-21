Great Performances: Julia Schmaltz

A legendary College Nationals performance.

May 21, 2024 by in Video with 0 comments

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

Get excited for the 2024 College championships with this throwback great performance! Julia Schmaltz was dominant in Texas Melee’s semifinal match vs. Colorado. She tallied 10 goals, 1 assist, and 2 blocks, scoring every point in the second half to take them to the final. Check it out:

Great Performances: Julia Schmaltz 2017 USAU College Championships

To watch games from the 2024 College season, check out our Video Library!

Can you think of an impressive individual performance? Email us at [email protected], message us on Twitter or Instagram @Ultiworld, or subscribe for access to the Ultiworld Discord!

  1. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a video editor and producer for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Their experience includes from D-III and D-I College, Club, Semi-Professional, and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

