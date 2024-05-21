Great Performances: Julia Schmaltz

A legendary College Nationals performance.

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

Get excited for the 2024 College championships with this throwback great performance! Julia Schmaltz was dominant in Texas Melee’s semifinal match vs. Colorado. She tallied 10 goals, 1 assist, and 2 blocks, scoring every point in the second half to take them to the final. Check it out:

Great Performances: Julia Schmaltz 2017 USAU College Championships

