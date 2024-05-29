Georgia’s Aidan Downey Wins the 2024 Callahan Award

The Georgia star becomes the first player in his school's history to win the Callahan

Georgia’s Aidan Downey was named the winner of the 2024 Callahan Award Sunday evening during the semifinal round of Nationals. He becomes the first winner in the history of the Georgia Jojah program.

Downey’s name has been known since he was a youth player, leading Grady to win the 2018 High School National Invite and playing with the Atlanta ATLiens who were co-champs at the 2019 Youth Club Championships. His creative throws, explosive layouts, towering skies, and infectious spirit contributed to Georgia’s annual success at Nationals and their spirit award wins in 2021 and 2023. He was also a member of the Atlanta Chain Lightning team that reached quarterfinals at the 2022 Club Championships and the 2023 US Mixed U24 team that won a gold medal in England.

Even since those early days, Downey’s flare has helped highlight his talent. He’s a daring thrower and plays with tremendous joy, and is often decked out in unique attire that has become part of his signature. Georgia’s prominence in the men’s division has benefitted from his staple presence, putting up 34 goals and 33 assists over his four trips to Nationals with Jojah, and earning Ultiworld All-Region selections in each of the last three seasons.

Downey’s Callahan video has more then 18,000 views, the second-most viewed men’s video of the 2024 Callahan season. Check it out below:

Aidan Downey Callahan Video