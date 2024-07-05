Huck and Hope: Mailbag Episode

Huck and Hope is now free in its entirety wherever you get your podcasts!

July 5, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

How do you explain the inexplicable? How do you make sense of the nonsensical? How do you end up with a professional ultimate frisbee franchise in Rochester, New York?

Patrick and Brian come back together to dive into the Huck and Hope mailbag to celebrate the show being released in it’s entirety for free! They reflect on the series and discuss a few anecdotes that didn’t make it into the original show.

If you have questions or comments about the show, please email us at [email protected], or send a message in the Ultiworld Discord.

  1. Brian Kibler
    Brian Kibler

    Brian Kibler is a podcast host for Ultiworld. He has been playing ultimate for over a decade, most recently with New York XIST. He is also a physical therapist in New York City.

  2. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

