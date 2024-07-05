Huck and Hope: Mailbag Episode

Huck and Hope is now free in its entirety wherever you get your podcasts!

How do you explain the inexplicable? How do you make sense of the nonsensical? How do you end up with a professional ultimate frisbee franchise in Rochester, New York?

Patrick and Brian come back together to dive into the Huck and Hope mailbag to celebrate the show being released in it’s entirety for free! They reflect on the series and discuss a few anecdotes that didn’t make it into the original show.

Huck and Hope: Mailbag Episode

If you have questions or comments about the show, please email us at [email protected], or send a message in the Ultiworld Discord.