July 5, 2024 by Brian Kibler and Patrick Stegemoeller in Podcast with 0 comments
How do you explain the inexplicable? How do you make sense of the nonsensical? How do you end up with a professional ultimate frisbee franchise in Rochester, New York?
Patrick and Brian come back together to dive into the Huck and Hope mailbag to celebrate the show being released in it’s entirety for free! They reflect on the series and discuss a few anecdotes that didn’t make it into the original show.
Huck and Hope: Mailbag Episode
